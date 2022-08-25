Whether you like yours with bacon, cheese, chips or a different side dish, there are plenty of restaurants to choose from across Scarborough.

Here are some of the top rates places to get a burger in Scarborough, according to Google Reviews.

All restaurants listed have at least a four-star rating on Google Reviews.

El Gringos on Esplanade received a Google Reviews rating of 4.5 out of 5.

Marisco Lounge on Sandside received a Google Reviews rating of 4.5 out of 5.

Licorella on York Place received a Google Reviews rating of 4.5 out of 5.

The Cactus Diner on Victoria Road received a Google Reviews rating of 4.5 out of 5.