News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
There are plenty of fantastic locations to grab a burger and chips in Scarborough, here are some of the highest rated by reviewers.

National Burger Day: The 11 highest rated burger restaurants in Scarborough according to Google Reviews

Today marks National Burger Day and how better to celebrate than by tucking into the best burgers in Scarborough.

By George Buksmann
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 4:18 pm

Whether you like yours with bacon, cheese, chips or a different side dish, there are plenty of restaurants to choose from across Scarborough.

Here are some of the top rates places to get a burger in Scarborough, according to Google Reviews.

All restaurants listed have at least a four-star rating on Google Reviews.

1. National Burger Day

El Gringos on Esplanade received a Google Reviews rating of 4.5 out of 5.

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales

2. National Burger Day

Marisco Lounge on Sandside received a Google Reviews rating of 4.5 out of 5.

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales

3. National Burger Day

Licorella on York Place received a Google Reviews rating of 4.5 out of 5.

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales

4. National Burger Day

The Cactus Diner on Victoria Road received a Google Reviews rating of 4.5 out of 5.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Scarborough
Next Page
Page 1 of 3