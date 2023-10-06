News you can trust since 1882
It is national curry week! Let us know if your favourite Indian restaurant made the list.It is national curry week! Let us know if your favourite Indian restaurant made the list.
NATIONAL CURRY WEEK: Here are the top 19 Indian restaurants in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington according to Tripadvisor

To celebrate national curry week, we take a look some of Tripadvisor’s top rated Indian restaurants along the Yorkshire coast.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 6th Oct 2023, 16:34 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 16:44 BST

There are a number of fantastic Indian restaurants to choose from in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington.

Whether you fancy a friday night korma or vindaloo, there is a variety of eateries to try.

Tripadvisor shows the top customer rated Indian restaurants in the area, let us know if your favourite made it onto the list.

Rice and Spice is located on Pavilion Terrace, Scarborough. One Tripadvisor review said: "An outstanding and subtly flavoured set of meals accompanied by a knowledgeable and helpful service. My choice was not on the menu but they accommodated my selections. Could NOT have been better!"

1. Top Indian restaurants in Scarborough

Tikka Tikka is located on Castle Road, Scarborough. One Tripadvisor review said: "Lovely staff, clean and wonderful food, amazing flavours and choice. Would recommend and definitely would go back."

2. Top Indian restaurants in Scarborough

Scarborough Tandoori is located on St. Thomas Street, Scarborough. One Tripadvisor review said: "Great food, and staff were very friendly, and efficient. Would definitely return when next in Scarborough."

3. Top Indian restaurants in Scarborough

Saba Asian Fusion is located on St. Thomas Street, Scarborough. One Tripadvisor review said: "Food from start to finish was absolutely amazing. Highly recommended. 5 stars if we lived closer we would order from here every week. Service was amazing."

4. Top Indian restaurants in Scarborough

