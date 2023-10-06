To celebrate national curry week, we take a look some of Tripadvisor’s top rated Indian restaurants along the Yorkshire coast.
Whether you fancy a friday night korma or vindaloo, there is a variety of eateries to try.
Tripadvisor shows the top customer rated Indian restaurants in the area, let us know if your favourite made it onto the list.
1. Top Indian restaurants in Scarborough
Rice and Spice is located on Pavilion Terrace, Scarborough. One Tripadvisor review said: "An outstanding and subtly flavoured set of meals accompanied by a knowledgeable and helpful service. My choice was not on the menu but they accommodated my selections. Could NOT have been better!" Photo: Google Maps
2. Top Indian restaurants in Scarborough
Tikka Tikka is located on Castle Road, Scarborough. One Tripadvisor review said: "Lovely staff, clean and wonderful food, amazing flavours and choice. Would recommend and definitely would go back." Photo: Google Maps
3. Top Indian restaurants in Scarborough
Scarborough Tandoori is located on St. Thomas Street, Scarborough. One Tripadvisor review said: "Great food, and staff were very friendly, and efficient. Would definitely return when next in Scarborough." Photo: Google Maps
4. Top Indian restaurants in Scarborough
Saba Asian Fusion is located on St. Thomas Street, Scarborough. One Tripadvisor review said: "Food from start to finish was absolutely amazing. Highly recommended. 5 stars if we lived closer we would order from here every week. Service was amazing." Photo: Google Maps