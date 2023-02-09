National Pizza Day: These are the 13 best pizzeria restaurants and takeaways in Scarborough as chosen by you
To mark National Pizza Day we have rounded up the best restaurants and takeaways in Scarborough where you can enjoy a slice, as recommended by our readers.
By George Buksmann
The popular dish now has its own holiday – Thursday February 9 – so if you are in the mood to celebrate, Scarborough and the Yorkshire Coast boast a selection of restaurants and takeaways selling authentic, fresh pizza – whether you want to eat in or grab a slice to go.
Here are the best restaurants and takeaways across town, as chosen by The Scarborough News readers.
