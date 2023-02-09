News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Scarborough is brimming with great pizzerias ... which will you try?

National Pizza Day: These are the 13 best pizzeria restaurants and takeaways in Scarborough as chosen by you

To mark National Pizza Day we have rounded up the best restaurants and takeaways in Scarborough where you can enjoy a slice, as recommended by our readers.

By George Buksmann
2 minutes ago

The popular dish now has its own holiday – Thursday February 9 – so if you are in the mood to celebrate, Scarborough and the Yorkshire Coast boast a selection of restaurants and takeaways selling authentic, fresh pizza – whether you want to eat in or grab a slice to go.

Here are the best restaurants and takeaways across town, as chosen by The Scarborough News readers.

1. National Pizza Day

Castello on Victoria Road.

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales

2. National Pizza Day

Il Piatto on Harcourt Place.

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales

3. National Pizza Day

The Boat Shed on Murray Street in Filey.

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales

4. National Pizza Day

Pepe Verde on Huntriss Row.

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
ScarboroughYorkshire Coast