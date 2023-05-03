New food festival - Savour - heads to Scarborough Spa

Scarborough Spa will host Savour - a new food festival from May 12 to 14

The festival will be a first of its kind on the Yorkshire Coast and is set to champion the incredible food offerings from across the coastline with a sustainable, eco-friendly event ethos.

Building on the success of Scarborough Restaurant Week, Dan Hargreaves, restaurant owner of Embers of Scarborough has teamed up with local producers and talent to celebrate what the Yorkshire Coast has to offer, while recognising the efforts that producers and venders make in order to protect the environment.

Taking over Scarborough Spa’s Sun Court, Savour the Yorkshire Coast will feature an array of local food producers for visitors to enjoy.

The stage will also be set for a brilliant atmosphere with live music from brilliant local bands and musicians during the day and night.

Whether you’re looking for a seafood vibe, have more of a sweet tooth, or can handle the heat, visitors can enjoy some fresh oysters or crab from Arnolds, some locally-made, artisan chocolates from Crofts Chocolates, or try hot sauces of Hot Chilli Bee.

To wash it all down, local producers such as Filey Gin and Wold Top Ales will all be on offer as well as many more.

To reduce the collective environmental impact, producers and vendors taking part are equally committed to making a difference, starting with simple choices such as biodegradable friendly food packaging.

Funded by the Yorkshire Coast BID, the Savour the Coast project aligns perfectly with the BID’s mission to highlight what the area has to offer as well as protecting it for future generations.

The Yorkshire Coast BID focuses primarily on six coastal towns; Whitby, Scarborough, Filey, Bridlington, Hornsea and Withernsea, as well as all the villages in between.

Its aim is to help promote, protect and support the Yorkshire Coast over the next five years

Kerry Carruthers, chief executive of Yorkshire Coast BID, said: “Savour the Coast is set to be a fantastic event, championing local producers and vendors while also keeping the environmental impact front of mind, which is crucial to us at the BID.”

It’s not just about the food, the entertainment programme is packed with great local bands.

From Tom Davenport to Annie and the King, this is an event you don’t want to miss out on.

Dan Hargreaves from Embers Restaurant, Victoria Road, Scarborough said: “As demonstrated throughout Scarborough Restaurant Week, the Yorkshire Coast has a great offering of restaurants and talented chefs.

"This is the perfect way to sample some of the local food, chat to the producers and really get stuck into what the Yorkshire coast has to offer, so be sure to come hungry."

Food festival Savour is at Scarborough Spa on Friday May 12 to Sunday May 14.