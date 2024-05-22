New local cider producer voted public favourite at Scarborough Beer and Cider Festival
The Festival, organised by the local branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) showcased a range of ales and ciders that are not normally available in Scarborough.
White Lodge Farm Cider is produced on the farm at Langdale End, near Scarborough using apples grown, pressed and fermented on site, using "Method Traditionale", whereby the neck of the bottle is frozen and the yeast is expelled. Secondary fermentation gives the cider a gentle sparkle.
Eddie Knorn, Cider Rep for Scarborough CAMRA presented the Cider of the Festival certificate to Mark Hayes of White Lodge Farm in one of the orchards.