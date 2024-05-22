New local cider producer voted public favourite at Scarborough Beer and Cider Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At the recent Scarborough Beer and Cider Festival, held at the Corporation Club on Dean Road a new local cider producer not only launched their Sparkling Organic Cider but also wowed visitors who voted it the Cider of the Festival!

The Festival, organised by the local branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) showcased a range of ales and ciders that are not normally available in Scarborough.

White Lodge Farm Cider is produced on the farm at Langdale End, near Scarborough using apples grown, pressed and fermented on site, using "Method Traditionale", whereby the neck of the bottle is frozen and the yeast is expelled. Secondary fermentation gives the cider a gentle sparkle.

