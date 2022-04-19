New music and menu nights at Scarborough Spa's Farrer's Bar launches on Monday April 25

Farrer’s Restaurant and Bar at Scarborough Spa has launched a new menu and music night

In line with the new menu the restaurant has also received a makeover and will be launching weekly music nights on Mondays.

The new menu at Farrer’s offers sharing plates and boards include garlic wild mushrooms and Yorkshire brie, crab brioche rolls, and Yorkshire cheese and antipasti sharing boards.

The refreshed menu continues to be supported by a selection of breakfast and main meal dishes. The new-look menu caters for vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options

The opening hours of the restaurant have also changed with the venue now open from 9am closing at 8pm, with last food orders taken at 7pm.

Music Monday launches at Farrer’s on 25 April, with a local band performing each week between 6pm and 8pm.

The line-up for the coming month includes Easy Street, April 25; Mark Stanley May 2; Tom Davenport May 9; Chantal MaltbyMay 16; Take 2 May 23 and Ross Dransfield May 30.

If you’re a local musician interested in performing please get in touch by emailing [email protected]Table reservations are not necessary, but are advised. Email [email protected]