New restaurant plan for site of former One Stop shop in Bridlington
One Stop at 23 The Promenade moved in June 2022 to further along the same street on the opposite side of the busy thoroughfare as part of a major expansion of the business – and an application last year gained approval for advertisement signage there.
An application has now been made for change of use of the former One Stop to a restaurant, bar and takeaway.
There is little other detail about the conversion on the council’s planning portal at the moment, other than the proposed plan that indicates the restaurant would have capacity for up to 66 diners.
A proposal to create holiday apartments at the Regent Hotel Residential Home on North Marine Drive is currently on the planning portal.
The proposal is for “the change of use of residential care home to holiday apartments, construction of balconies and installation of patio doors to front following removal of existing windows, installation of new windows following alterations to size of window openings to sides and rear, application of render on all elevations following demolition of a single storey extension to side and extensions to rear to allow for cladding.”
Bridlington Town Council has recommended this proposal be refused under material considerations “due to the visual impact on the neighbourhood, the grey cladding does not fit with the surrounding Public Visual Amenity”.
A bid to demolish the existing builders merchant buildings at West BS Limited, 80-88 St John Street, has also been submitted to the council’s planning department.
