New Ryedale restaurant opens - with first service due on Yorkshire Day

A new restaurant, Pignut and the Hare – formerly The Hare at Scawton – has opened, with the first service tonight (Aug 1), on Yorkshire Day.

While the original name has been retained as a respectful nod to the building's heritage within the village, Pignut and The Hare is entirely the creation of Tom and Laurissa Heywood.

The opening marks the next evolution for the pair, whose much-loved Pignut restaurant in Helmsley gained acclaim for its commitment to sustainable sourcing and creativity.

This new chapter continues in the same spirit, with a few exciting additions.

Every detail of the transformation reflects Tom and Laurissa’s ethos.

The carpet has been made using recycled bottle tops, flowers planted around the garden have been chosen to support bees, and compost from Pignut’s original compost bin has already been worked into the soil.

Herbs from the garden are already being used, and planter boxes will arrive next year with the first crops of potatoes.

The tasting menu remains central, with options for either a half or full experience.

Menus reflect what the season provides.

Some seasons bring abundance, others less, but the food offering always remains balanced.

Tom explained: “When you're doing something like an eight-course menu, you're a bit restricted.

"But by taking the set number of courses away, we can show more of what's growing or being foraged.

"The number of courses might be 20, 15, or down to 12, depending on the season – but the amount of food stays the same.”

Each table will be offered a Polaroid photograph to take away with them.

“We saw it in Paris and loved it,” said Laurissa.

“The idea that you go home with a memory captured that night just stuck with us.”

They’ll also be taking Polaroids of new dishes, dated and annotated, and pinning them up to create a visual history of their food journey - part record, part inspiration, part celebration.

Outside, newly created seating areas provide a relaxed space for guests to enjoy a drink, whether it’s a sustainable and organic wine or a hand-made cocktail featuring syrups they make themselves.

Adding to the site’s character, the bespoke restaurant sign, table legs and handmade skewers have all been crafted by Ollie Fulford of Fulford Forge in Helmsley.

In a particularly personal touch, the skewers have been forged from Laurissa’s horse’s old horseshoes.

Even the knives have been made to order - each one different - and guests will be invited to choose their own when dining.

With 18 covers and four bedrooms, Pignut and The Hare will initially open for dinner Wednesday to Saturday evenings.

Breakfast is served for staying guests.

Rooms are only available to book when dining at Pignut and The Hare.