New sustainable vodka with a unique production method launches in Stamford Bridge

Dutch Barn Orchard Voka

Ellers Farm Distillery, who manufacture Dutch Barn Orchard Vodka describe the spirit as "a smooth, clean, and crisp drink with a fully sustainable ethos".

That ethos is simple: to make the best vodka in the world by being the best vodka for the world.

Dutch Barn Orchard Vodka has been certified carbon neutral since day one and efforts to minimise the company's environmental impact are at the forefront of their considerations.

Environmental concerns are at the forefront of production

The distillery has been built on Ellers Farm, located at Stamford Bridge near York, with water being sourced from the ground beneath it.

Ellers Farm is also planting twenty acres of orchard on the farm to supply apples for the vodka's fute production and which will further offset carbon emissions.

A visitor's centre will also be constructed on site. Once completed, the distillery will host tours-welcoming people from near and far.

The unique production process means that the vodka is tasted every 20 minutes as it evolves from British apples, balanced with a touch of potato spirit until it develops into a crisp, clean, and exceptionally smooth vodka at 40% ABV.

The vodka uses a unique production method.

A range of flavoured vodka is also available including Scarlett's Cherry Liqueur, Flora's Elderflower and Elderberry Liqueur and Forte's Espresso Vodka.

Dutch Barn is made under the supervision of Master Distiller Jamie Baggot who said:“The process of making Dutch Barn has been such a great challenge, as I had to ensure that it tastes great, yet keeps the production as sustainable as possible.

"I loved every minute of the challenge and believe we have made the world’s best vodka, that is also best for the world!”

Speaking about Dutch Barn Orchard Vodka’s launch, Ellers Farm Distillery’s Head of Sustainability, Tabatha Hurst, said: “I am very excited to see Dutch Barn come to life, truly demonstrating our efforts to minimise our environmental impact wherever while giving people an eco-spirit they can truly enjoy–finding the perfect balance between people, profit and planet.”

Distillery tours will be available in the future

Pending B Corp® status which measures a company's environmental and social impact has already been secured.

The distillery, also market Dutch Barn in a unique locally sourced brown glass bottle which not only protects the vodka but is also produced from up to 60% recycled glass. The UK average for clear glass, the usual choice of vodka, is a mere 38%.

To celebrate the launch, Dutch Barn Orchard Vodka is encouraging people to join their tribe–and for everyone who does, they’ll plant a tree through their partnership with Ecologi.

The vodka is available in selected major retailers and also on Amazon.