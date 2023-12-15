North Yorkshire businesses collaborate to develop a unique preserves set

Two North Yorkshire family businesses have collaborated to create a unique gift set of preserves.

Libby Arnell with the Filey Bay Preserves Set at York Christmas Market

Masham-based Rosebud Preserves has created a range of three products using Filey Bay single malt whisky from Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery at Hunmanby.

The Filey Bay Preserves Set was launched at St Nicholas Fair in York and comprises Tomato and Chilli Jam with Filey Bay Moscatel Finish Whisky; Blackberry and Sloe Jam with Filey Bay STR Finish Whisky and Seville Marmalade with Filey Bay Flagship Whisky.

Spirit of Yorkshire's marketing director, Jenni Ashwood, worked with the team at Rosebud Preserves on recipe development: "We spent a lot of time perfecting the recipes to make the whisky shine through, and we're delighted that our attention to detail has created preserves that are full of flavour.

"For example, we steeped the Seville orange rind in Filey Bay Flagship for the marmalade, and the result is a full-bodied, distinctive and deliciously unusual preserve."

The Filey Bay Preserves Set costs £19.50 and is available from the Spirit of Yorkshire cabin at York Christmas market until 22nd December, the distillery shop at Hunmanby and online at spiritofyorkshire.com.

Spirit of Yorkshire is a true field-to-bottle distillery and one of only a handful of distilleries that uses 100% homegrown barley to produce its single malt whisky.

Filey Bay single malt whisky is available throughout the UK and in a growing number of export markets.