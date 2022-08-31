North Yorkshire's Wold Top Brewery to host inaugural Oktoberfest event

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Oktoberfest event will take place on Saturday October 1, at Wold Top Brewery in Hunmanby.

Visitors can expect a specially brewed Oktoberfest beer, German food with a Yorkshire twist and an Oompah Band.

Susie Freeman, Wold Top's events team, said: "We've got such a great space in the brewery bar and brew shed and we're always thinking about engaging events to put on.

“We had such good feedback from the Big Sky Beer Festival in July and our brewers were excited to brew something new and different, so a German beer festival with a Yorkshire twist is what we've come up with.

“Fancy dress is optional!"

Wold Top was founded in 2003 and is located on the Mellor family farm at Hunmanby Grange near Filey.

The team use home-grown barley and water from the farm's borehole to produce a range of award-winning cask, keg and bottled beers that are available throughout Yorkshire and nationwide.

Oktoberfest is an annual fornight of celebrations held in Munich, Germany. Traditionally, only beer is consumed at the festival but other drink options are available nowadays.

The Oktoberfest event at Wold Top Brewery will run from 3pm to 11pm and tickets will include a pint or a soft drink.

Basic camping, caravan and motorhome pitches looking over the scenic fields are also available.