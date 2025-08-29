Martyn Hyde and Divya have developed the menu for Haus @ Eat Me in Scarborough

Restaurant Haus @ Eat Me, offering a new take on Asian cuisine, has opened in Scarborough.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It blends Gujarati, Thai, Korean, and mixed Asian flavours with a bold, creative twist, offering a dining experience unlike any other,” said its owner Martyn Hyde.

“Haus @ Eat Me redefines culinary boundaries with its menu,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The menu features dishes samosa chaat, Hariyali chicken tikka, Korean fried chicken, Dakgangjeong, and Singapore sate chicken/beef/tofu.

“Each dish is crafted to surprise and delight, combining traditional techniques with an unexpected edge,” said Martyn.

The menu, developed by Divya and Martyn, celebrates the diversity of Asian cuisine while pushing the boundaries of flavour.

"The restaurant’s atmosphere is equally captivating, drawing inspiration from the gritty glamour of an old strip club,” said Martyn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Eclectic decor, including velvet curtains, neon accents, and repurposed stage elements, creates a sultry yet playful vibe,” he said.

Guests enter through a passcode-protected door, with a unique code provided upon booking, adding an air of exclusivity and intrigue to the experience.

“We wanted Haus @ Eat Me to be more than a restaurant – it’s a sensory adventure,” said Martyn, who owns Haus @ Eat Me with Stephen Dinardo.

“From the bold flavours to the one-of-a-kind decor, every detail is designed to immerse our guests in something unforgettable,” they said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martyn and Stephen also own and run Eat Me which is in the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough.

Haus @ Eat Me is in Hanover Rod, Scarborough, and is accepting reservations through Facebook or email.

Guests can secure their passcode and table by booking online.

For more information, visit Facebook Haus of S&M or contact [email protected]