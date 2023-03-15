Owner and chef Sam Akkary of Scarborough's Castello is ready to serve up Lebanese nights

Castello Pizzeria Bar owner and chef Sam Akkary is ready for Lebenese nights

The restaurant-class takeaway in Victoria Road, Scarborough, will hold the first event on Monday April 3 and again on Monday April 17.

It is hoped the Lebanese nights will be then held on the first and third Monday of the month.

"We were holding Lebanese nights for 24 covers three years ago but had to close because of the pandemic,” said owner and chef Sam Akkary.

Like many restaurants and cafes, Castello, which has been in Victoria Road for four years, re-opened as a takeaway during the Covid years and was so successful Sam decided to keep it that way.

You can either pick up or have delivered its Lebanese and Mediterranean cuisine on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5pm to 9.30pm (last delivery order 9pm) and on Fridays and Saturdays from 5pm to 10pm (last delivery order 9.30pm)

Lebanon-born Sam has been in Scarborough 40 years. He made his first pizza dough for Florios in Westborough before moving to what was Flames and then opening his own cafes, takeaways and a delicatessen.

His passion is for Lebanese dishes, which he also cooks at home for himself and partner Lisa Grant.

Most off the food served at Castello is made from scratch including the garlic oil, the pizza dough, falafel and hummus.

The Lebanese nights consist of a five-course vegetarian menu and cost £35 a head with a £10 deposit payable on booking.

The first menu includes hummus, falafel, loubieh, banadoura and vermicelli rise – that’s green beans with tomatoes – and for meat eaters lamb can be added – fattosh salad and all served with Lebanese flatbreads, Cake and tea or coffee will then be served.

Castello has been fitted with tables and chairs – with Lebanese flag colours evident – and will seat 12 diners.

"The idea is that people can book individually and everyone will be sat round the table and chat together. It makes for a friendly, chilled-out evening,” said Sam.