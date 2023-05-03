Owners of Orchard Lodge at Flixton Andrew and Lucinda Jenkins open new restaurant

Orchard Lodge owners Andrew and Lucinda Jenkins have opened Wolds Restaurant

Husband and wife Andrew and Lucinda Jenkins have recruited chef Michael Burgoyne and have started serving up delicious dishes using locally sourced sustainable and seasonal food.

"We bought Orchard Lodge seven years ago and have redecorated all the rooms. Like all small businesses we are always looking at ways to diversify,” said Andrew.

"The idea is to devise a menu based on what is available locally and seasonally,” he said. “We are starting with evenings and if the restaurant is successful we will move into lunchtime service.”

Castle Employment helped the couple recruit Michael, former head chef of the award-winning Whitehouse Restaurant, in Lochaline, Scotland.

He was looking to move and the vacancy at Wolds Restaurant was a perfect fit.

The meat served at breakfast and now dinner is sourced from Trotters in Potter Brompton, near Scarborough, and fish from Bridlington.

Flixton honey is served with its Yorkshire Wold curt tart and foraged greens accompany spring lamb.

"The wine list is also local," said Andrew. Laurel Vines Vineyard and Winery in Aike near Driffield has provided Solaris 2021, a crisp, dry, fruity white wine, and Rondo Red, a medium-bodied red wine.

Local gins, including Ganton, are also available. The cheese board is a collection of Yorkshire cheeses served with homemade chutney and bespoke crackers.

Fruits, vegetables and herbs come from the couple’s garden at Orchard Lodge, North Street, Flixton. That is why you will find Jack by the Hedge, a type of wild garlic, as one of the ingredients.

Its rhubarb goes into a rhubarb and park trifle and its apple juice is served at all times.

"Apples from the orchard are pressed at Seamer, packaged and stored in our cellar,” said Lucinda.

In fact, you do not get a much more local dish than Star Carr einhorn and barley risotto, Jack by the Hedge and Mrs Bell’s Yorkshire Blue.

That is one of the dishes included on the menu – which is changed regularly to suit what is seasonally available.

Orchard Lodge also offers award-winning, five-star accommodation, and it is clear Wolds Restaurant is in keeping with its ethos.

"Our AA Award-winning breakfasts are cooked using local produce where possible and we use only the best quality ingredients,” said Andrew

"We raise our own chickens in the orchard for organic eggs.

“We have homemade apple juice and jams made from the fruit grown in our gardens. And our honey is from Bayview Bees, in Flixton village.”

Guests are welcome to sit in the spacious gardens – and the accommodation is dog-friendly as the couple has two black Labradors.

For walkers and cyclists, there is a drying room and secure storage for equipment.