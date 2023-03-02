Plan for large new café and seating area on Scarborough's North Bay promenade rejected by council
A plan to build a new coffee house on a disused piece of land along the promenade in Scarborough’s North Bay has been refused.
Applicant Mr David Rhodes, on behalf of Ryedale Estates Ltd, wanted to build a single-storey café with an outside paved seating area, toilet facilities and a perimeter fence on an area of land known as “the bulge”.
However, Scarborough Council’s head of planning, David Walker, rejected the plans on February 22, citing concerns over flooding and the café’s quality and design.
Planning officers said the proposed café is in an area that is known to be frequently affected by waves overtopping from surges and strong winds and has a high risk of flooding, and was therefore not suitable.
It was also noted that the Environment Agency objected to the plans due to the absence of an acceptable Flood Risk Assessment.
The site, opposite the miniature railway footbridge, previously housed a cable car pylon that connected to the Mr Marvel’s amusement park, which was removed in 2018 and has since remained vacant.
In October 2021, plans for “the bulge” to house vintage fairground rides were rejected due to their “unsightly” appearance.
The new café’s design, which would have been styled in blue-grey timber-effect cladding also drew particular criticism from officers.
In his report, Mr Walker said: “The design is not of a suitably high quality for such a prominent position and therefore would harm a distinctly open site that contributes to the landscape character of this part of North Bay.”
He added: “The design of the development does not reflect the architectural characteristics of the surrounding area, emphasised by the brightly coloured beach chalets and art deco style Chalet Café.”
Cllr John Atkinson, who represents Northstead ward, in which “the bulge” is located, objected to the plan, calling it a “vulgar overdevelopment”.
The plan received 11 letters of support and four objections, with many praising the investment as a valuable addition to North Bay that would have been popular with tourists and dog walkers across the year, providing toilet facilities and a choice of seating with sea views.