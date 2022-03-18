Plans to convert Bargain Booze into new bar on Falsgrave Road in Scarborough as alcohol licence bid made

The application for the new bar is for the Bargain Booze unit on Falsgrave Road. (Photo: Google Maps)

Neon Fox Ltd wants the licence for the Bargain Booze unit at 117 Falsgrave Road.

The new bar, which would be called Neon Fox, would be open seven days a week from 4pm until midnight, Monday to Thursday, and 12pm until midnight Friday to Sunday.

The time allowed for alcohol sales would be from the opening hour until 30 minutes before closing, the application adds, and on a number of days a year, including bank holidays, Boxing Day and New Year's Eve, the bar would be open until 1am.

The application said that "late night refreshment", which refers to the supply of hot food or hot drink to the public for consumption on or off the premises, will be available between 11pm and 11.30pm Monday to Sunday.

Plans to open a "relaxed" wine bar at the vacant William Hill bookmakers on Falsgrave Road was withdrawn in September last year after the owners were refused an alcohol licence.

In June last year, Scarborough Council granted Belinda Leppington permission to turn the former Falsgrave Juniors School building on Falsgrave Road into a bar.

The building, known as the Clock Tower and most recently home to the Bed King shop and bed warehouse, is located in one of Scarborough's busiest areas but has been empty for more than three years.

Mrs Leppington, who along with her husband Mark had previously run the nearby Crown Tavern for three years, said in the application that the bar "would be the only privately run and completely free of ties public house in the Falsgrave area which would enable us to source locally brewed drinks for the enjoyment of customers", and will be known as The School House.

Scarborough Council has now put the application out to consultation. The closing date for representations is March 25.