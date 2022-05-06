Popular Scarborough café Spencers plans to begin serving alcohol as licence bid made

Spencers wants the licence for its premises at 8 North Street, opposite TK Maxx.

The café wants to serve alcoholic drinks on-site and make refreshments available for customers to take away between 9am and 11pm seven days a week.

The application suggests that Spencers intends to alter its opening hours to 9am until 11.30pm Monday to Sunday, whereas previously the venue would open at 8am and close mid-afternoon before reopening later in the evenings on Fridays and Saturdays.

Scarborough Council has now put the application out for consultation. The closing date for representations is May 11.