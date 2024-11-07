It’s Christmas dinner in a sandwich 🎄

Poundland launches Christmas sandwich

The £2 sandwich includes turkey, cranberry and stuffing

The sandwich is included in Poundland’s £3 meal deal

Poundland has launched a brand-new festive sandwich to rival Marks & Spencer’s, priced at only £2.

The discount shop has a regular meal deal priced at £3 and for the festive season it has introduced the brand-new Christmas sandwich which is bursting with Christmas dinner staples such as turkey, cranberry and stuffing.

As well as the meaty Christmas sandwich, Poundland has also launched a vegetarian option named Cheese and Christmas slaw.

Poundland has launched at Christmas sandwich priced at £2 (Photo: Arena PR) | Arena PR

Both of the brand-new Christmas sandwiches are priced at £2, but can also be included in Poundland’s meal deal, which offers three items (a sandwich, a drink and a snack) for only £3.

Alongside the festive sandwiches, Poundland are spreading the joy of Christmas across its stores, launching the ‘12 deals of Christmas’.

The deal covers must-have Christmas essentials such as decorations, gift bags and wrapping paper, as well as party food items such as biscuits.

Items in the deal include McVities 730g Tasties, which are usually priced at £3.50 drop to £2, Bassetts Wine Gums 350g reduced from £3.50 to £2 and a six-pack of Nestle Walnut Whips dropped to £2 from £3.25.

FMCG director Glyn Hughes said: “Others may have celebrities in their expensive Christmas TV ads, but at Poundland it’s the price that’s the star.

“That’s why we’re delighted to have worked with up-and-coming supplier On A Roll to create a festive sandwich that tastes as good as any on the market – and just for £2.”

To find out more about Poundland and its products, please visit its website.