Prime Aldi: Shoppers flock to Scarborough Aldi to get their hands on £1.99 drink by YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul
Scarborough shoppers flocked to Aldi on Northway this morning to be first in line to buy a £1.99 bottle of hydration drink, Prime.
The energy drink created by YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul has become a viral sensation, due to overwhelming demand.
Prime was stocked nationwide as an Aldi Specialbuy for £1.99, meaning that once the drink sold out it would not be restocked – which prompted chaotic scenes at stores across the country.
The drink had reportedly sold out in Scarborough within 10 minutes of the store opening at 8am, with pictures of empty shelves circulating on social media.
Some shoppers were reportedly queuing from as early as 6.30am for the shop to open, in the hopes of getting their hands on the coveted viral refreshment.
One Scarborough shopper on Twitter praised Aldi for selling the drink at a reasonable retail price when compared to “disgusting” inflated prices seen elsewhere. Bottles of the drink have been resold for as much as £20 each online.
Aldi sold three of the seven available flavours, Blue Raspberry, Lemon and Lime and Ice Pop, and limited customers to one of each variant due to the high demand.
The sensational demand has been driven, in part, by limited availability and outlets to buy the drinks, which are sold online and stocked at ASDA nationwide.