The energy drink created by YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul has become a viral sensation, due to overwhelming demand.

Prime was stocked nationwide as an Aldi Specialbuy for £1.99, meaning that once the drink sold out it would not be restocked – which prompted chaotic scenes at stores across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The drink had reportedly sold out in Scarborough within 10 minutes of the store opening at 8am, with pictures of empty shelves circulating on social media.

The viral drink reportedly sold out within minutes.

Some shoppers were reportedly queuing from as early as 6.30am for the shop to open, in the hopes of getting their hands on the coveted viral refreshment.

One Scarborough shopper on Twitter praised Aldi for selling the drink at a reasonable retail price when compared to “disgusting” inflated prices seen elsewhere. Bottles of the drink have been resold for as much as £20 each online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldi sold three of the seven available flavours, Blue Raspberry, Lemon and Lime and Ice Pop, and limited customers to one of each variant due to the high demand.