Pub of the Season Winter 2024: Bridlington pub presented with prestigious award by CAMRA

Yorkshire Wolds CAMRA branch chairman John Coward presenting landlord Bev Wynn with an award.

The Brunswick Hotel Bridlington was voted by members as Pub of the Season Winter 2024.

This was through a combination of scoring the beers on offer during the previous three months and by committee members at a Branch meeting.

The Brunswick Hotel is one of the oldest hotels in the area and is located close to the harbour. It is a popular venue for live entertainment as well as serving three local cask ales and one guest ale.

Bev Wynn, Landlord for more than 20 years, said it was “a privilege and an honour” to receive the award.

Members of the Yorkshire Wolds Branch of CAMRA attended the presentation and enjoyed the cask ales on offer. They encourage their members to vote for beers in local pubs so that landlords are recognised for their place in the local community.

Yorkshire Wolds CAMRA is one of more than two hundred branches of CAMRA throughout the UK.