Quirky Bridlington micropub celebrates double award success for their real ale and cider
A Bridlington pub is celebrating a double win this year from the Yorkshire Wolds Branch of CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale).
Three B’s Micropub, located on Marshall Avenue in Bridlington town centre, has been recognised for their real ale and cider.
Members from Yorkshire Wolds Branch of CAMRA have voted that Three B’s Micropub should be awarded Cider Pub of the Year, for the second year in a row. The pub was also named as runner up in the Branch Real Ale Pub of the Year.
Mark and Cheryl Bates, owners of the Three B’s Micropub, said: “We constantly receive positive comments and top reviews as having the best real ales and ciders for miles around, so it is great that we are receiving this double award from CAMRA.
"It is amazing that our hard work has been recognised by the Campaign for Real Ale with this double award.
“It is an incredibly difficult time at present to trade particularly with cost challenges, especially around the cost of energy, with many businesses sadly closing including pubs.
“However, our great customers keep us going, we get so much positive feedback through personal comments as well as online feedback. It is great to have such great customers, and we hope they will continue to support us in the future"
The Micropub Association defines a micropub as "A micropub is a small freehouse which listens to its customers, mainly serves cask ales, promotes conversation, shuns all forms of electronic entertainment and dabbles in traditional pub snacks". The owners of the Three B’s micropub use these guidelines to create a relaxed and traditional pub atmosphere.