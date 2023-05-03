Three B’s Micropub, located on Marshall Avenue in Bridlington town centre, has been recognised for their real ale and cider.

Members from Yorkshire Wolds Branch of CAMRA have voted that Three B’s Micropub should be awarded Cider Pub of the Year, for the second year in a row. The pub was also named as runner up in the Branch Real Ale Pub of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark and Cheryl Bates, owners of the Three B’s Micropub, said: “We constantly receive positive comments and top reviews as having the best real ales and ciders for miles around, so it is great that we are receiving this double award from CAMRA.

Mark Bates, owner of the award winning Three B's Micropub, celebrating their most recent award with a well-deserved pint.

"It is amazing that our hard work has been recognised by the Campaign for Real Ale with this double award.

“It is an incredibly difficult time at present to trade particularly with cost challenges, especially around the cost of energy, with many businesses sadly closing including pubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, our great customers keep us going, we get so much positive feedback through personal comments as well as online feedback. It is great to have such great customers, and we hope they will continue to support us in the future"