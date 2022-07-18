Danny Malin runs the Rate My Takeaway channel and he is famous for travelling far and wide with his signature fold-up table and chair to give his no-nonsense verdict on all manner of cuisines.

Rate My Takeaway began as a small Facebook group, but has surged in popularity with the charismatic host reviewing takeaways across the country in his viral series of videos.

The latest establishment to receive his judgement was Mick Grime Shellfish, a colourful seafood stall on Foreshore Road, next to Scarborough's lifeboat house.

Rate My Takeaway YouTube star Danny Malin at Mick Grime Shellfish. (Photo: Rate My Takeaway/YouTube)

The YouTuber with more than 550,000 subscribers sampled the mussels, winkles, whelks, pickled herring and an oyster – all washed down with a bottle of water during his visit on a sunny afternoon at the seaside.

The larger-than-life food reviewer was unsure ahead of tucking into the North Sea's finest offerings.

He said: "If I'm honest, I'm not really excited by this one as you know me I like prawns, cod, haddock and tinned tuna – but that's about it.

"So, if I'm going to have to be eating some weird and wonderful shellfish this could be disastrous."

Mick Grime Shellfish on the seafront was the latest establishment to be reviewed by Danny.

He was pleasantly surprised by the mussels and said: "The flavour is a bit like a giant cockle, but the texture on my tongue is slightly different.

"It's not as bad as I thought it was going to be, they've got a nice bit of flavour to them."

Danny described the appearance of the winkles as "earwax or when you pull hair out of a drain" but added that it had a "strong, sharp taste".

The whelks caused him to gag and forced to dispose of the sea snails into a brown paper bag, adding that the flavour was "just not for me" and that they "smell a bit funky".

But it was the large oyster finale that caused the Rate My Takeaway host some trouble with eating the renowned aphrodisiac

"It won't go down," he exclaimed with his mouth full. With some encouragement from staff and the general public, he finished off the oyster.

"It tastes like I've been swimming in the sea and swallowed all the water," he said.

The viral sensation, who hails from Barnsley, has visited takeaway shops all across Yorkshire but had not yet visited Scarborough until he paid a visit to Baxters earlier the same afternoon, with the latest video racking up more than 83,000 views.

His friendly demeanour attracted the attention of passers-by; both fans of his videos and spectators of the unusual street-side spectacle.

And what was Danny's overall verdict?

He said: "Big mussels, they're soft and nice and fresh. Winkles are a bit weird and time-consuming, but once you've got it out it's a strong flavour straight away, but it does ease off.

"The whelks, I apologise, but it was just not for me that. It was tough and chewy but the flavour when I bit into it was not for me, and that set my gag reflex off.

"The pickled herring is a really strong flavour, and it's the fishy flavour I'm not really into. The pickled onions are there, and you can taste the freshness of the fish.

"You can't get any fresher than these guys; they're taking it straight from the sea and straight onto the pier and to you.

"I don't think it's fair to take a point off because it's my taste. For you seafood lovers it's probably going to be a solid 10, but I'm going to give it a nine; good, fresh seafood."