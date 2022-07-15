Danny Malin runs the Rate My Takeaway channel and he is famous for travelling far and wide with his own fold-up table and chair to give his no-nonsense verdict on all manner of cuisines.

Rate My Takeaway began as a small Facebook group, but has surged in popularity with the charismatic host reviewing takeaways across the country in his viral series of videos.

The latest establishment to receive his judgement was Baxters of Scarborough, a popular sandwich and roast dinner destination on Westborough.

Rate My Takeaway YouTube star Danny Malin at Baxters of Scarborough. (Photo: Rate My Takeaway/YouTube)

The YouTuber with more than 550,000 subscribers sampled the lamb bread roll, bubble and squeak and mixed meat roast dinner with cauliflower cheese and mint sauce – all washed down with a bottle of water during his visit on Wednesday afternoon.

He praised the lamb sandwich and said: "You've got a beautiful floured bap and it is just rammed with beautiful, succulent bits of lamb – that stuffing's amazing.

"The mint coming through tastes gorgeous. That is absolutely spot on. I could walk around town eating that all day."

The bubble and squeak blew Danny away as a "great way to get your vegetables in!"

Baxters of Scarborough is a popular lunchtime sandwich shop amongst residents. (Photo: Lewis Sutherland)

But it was the mixed meat roast dinner that really impressed. He said: "It's heaven this. I'm quiet because I’m enjoying myself, it's a meat feast – amazing."

The viral sensation, who hails from Barnsley, has visited takeaway shops all across Yorkshire but had never visited Scarborough until his latest video, which has racked up more than 69,000 views so far.

His friendly demeanour attracted the attention of passers-by; both fans of his videos and spectators of the unusual street-side spectacle.

And what was Danny's overall verdict?

He said: "The lamb is quality, let me tell you. It tastes amazing; that for me as a little lunchtime snack is absolutely bang on.

"People say when you come to Baxters you get a really nice roast dinner, they're not kidding! The meat is absolutely quality, it is cooked to perfection, it tastes great and every piece is succulent and full of flavour.

"I love roasts and I'd eat this every day of the week, it's spot on. It's a lot better than these pub buffet roast dinners, tastes great and is value for money.

"If you've not been, come down and try it out. Let me tell you for me it's a solid 10."