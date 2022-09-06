Whitby District Lions Club, which organised the event held at the end of July, said he sum has made the festival its most successful to date.

The club is overwhelmed by the public support and would like to thank everyone who made it such a successful event.

Lions member Brian Harrison said: “This year has been a fantastic event and it was lovely to see so many coming together to support our local area.

Whitby Mission to Seafarers Centre full of people enjoying the Lions' beer festival.

"We hope to see everyone for an equally enjoyable and successful event next year.”

The Lions reluctantly had to cancel the festival in recent years due to the pandemic, so were delighted to see so many faces, both old and new.

The club thanked local businesses who sponsored a beer barrel, Whitby Mission and Seafarers Centre for hiring out their premises, PAS Scaffolding for the staging and all volunteers who ran the event.