Paul Moss bought the interior of Bridlington pub the New Crown and managed to move it all the way to Germany with the help of some of the old regulars.

Mr Moss has now opened the New Crown based in Iserlohn, Germany, and it is thriving.

Mr Moss said: “The pub opened after all the media hype we have had and people were barging the door down - it was mental!

The brand 'New' Crown open in Iserlohn, Germany.

“It’s been a really successful couple of years, it’s running now steadily. We are an original English pub which is very popular. People come from far and wide to visit us.

“We have 20 different beers on tap, which is extremely unusual - in Germany you only really get a choice of one or two.”

The German landlady of the New Crown had only visited England as a child and never tasted proper English fish and chips - which happens to be one of the pub’s specialties.

Mr Moss said: “The reason for this visit was to show her the roots of the pub - the old building it was in in Bridlington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Moss (right) and team outside the original New Crown building in Bridlington.

“We sell fish and chips, but she had never tasted real fish and chips. So for her to go there and taste them herself was really important. “

The trip to Bridlington and Hull has sparked the idea of exchange trips - so that Germans can visit East Yorkshire and experience the area’s traditional pubs, while locals from East Yorkshire can travel to Germany to see how their old boozer is doing in a new country.

Mr Moss said: “Hopefully, people from Hull, Bridlington and the rest of East Yorkshire are interested to come and see what happened to their pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This place has got some history, even though it doesn’t have much history in Germany, so why would we throw that overboard?

“We are happy to have the regulars and even locals who weren’t regulars to come and visit us and see what we have done.”