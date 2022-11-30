Restaurant at Goathland, near Whitby, celebrates Deliciously Yorkshire Awards double

The relaxed fine dining restaurant, which opened in November 2021, celebrated a double in the Deliciously Yorkshire awards, scooping Best New Business and also Best Use of Local Produce on a Menu.

Commenting on the latter, the judging panel praised chef Peter Neville and his partner, Cecily Fearnley – who is from Goathland originally – for their clear connection to the local landscape, their ethos and communication of provenance as well as their dedication to local sourcing which they described as “outstanding”.

“From harvesting their own vegetables, to selecting quality local ingredients which are then treated with the utmost care, this respect and simplicity is a winning combination – Yorkshire pride and passion on a plate – bravo!” said the judges.

Homestead Kitchen win Best Use of Local Produce on a Menu.

Cecily said: “We were absolutely thrilled to be recognised at the awards.

"This is more than just a business for us, it’s our home and our passion.

"Trying to get a business up and running with two young children has been a real test, we are fortunate to have an amazing team behind us, not just our staff, but also friends and family who all help out when needed.”

The restaurant was the realisation of a dream for Peter and Cecily.

Homestead Kitchen win Best New Business at the Deliciously Yorkshire Awards.

Having spent most of his adult life in the industry, Peter has built up a solid reputation as a skilled and creative chef, having worked under Michelin starred chefs Claude Bosi and Andrew Pern.

For 12 years Peter co-owned The Pheasant Hotel in Harome.

They are also joined by Peter Hall, as head chef.

When a beautiful property in Goathland that had at one time been a restaurant became available, an opportunity presented itself for Peter to put his individual stamp on a new business and for his partner Cecily to ‘come home’ to raise their family and introduce Peter to the village.