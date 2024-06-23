Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sweet-toothed shoppers have been spreading the love on social media for Aldi’s new Dairyfine Chocolate Spreads (£1,99, 400g) – and they are to die for.

Launching in three creamy, cocoa-packed flavours — Titan, Jive and Chocolate Caramel — the spreads are available in stores now.

Social posts by @uknewestfoods announcing the launch have been flooded with comments from excited shoppers, tagging each other to share the news, with one enthusiast commenting “these look lovely”, and another adding “oh Aldi you spoilt us!”.

The much-anticipated spreads serve up a choco-lot of flavour, perfect for slathering on toast or devouring straight from the jar – warning, don’t take a jar and sit in front of a box set or it’ll be gone before you know, trust me, I’m guilty as charged!

Aldi’s Dairyfine Milk Chocolate Caramel Spread incorporates creamy milk chocolate, delicately swirled with luscious caramel.

Adding to the excitement, Dairyfine Jive Chocolate Spread offers Twix-like flavours in spreadable form, including smooth milk chocolate with caramel biscuit pieces.