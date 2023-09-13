Watch more videos on Shots!

After a short period of management by a separate entity, the Lee family has reclaimed the reins of the brewery that it founded in 1984.

And the brewery at Cropton, near Pickering, is exclusively partnering with The Yorkshire Pudding Beer Brewery and Twisted Wheel Brew Co, both having longstanding relationships with the brewery, now united under one brewhouse roof.

The Yorkshire Pudding Beer Brewery is known for its iconic beer made using real Yorkshire Puddings, half a Yorkshire Pudding in every pint!

Howard Kinder, founder of The Yorkshire Pudding Beer Brewery, expressed his enthusiasm for the new location and the opportunities it presents for his business.

“We’re thrilled to be moving into our new home at Cropton Brewery,” he said.

"Their reputation for quality brewing and commitment to using locally-sourced ingredients aligns perfectly with our values, and we look forward to collaborating with them to create new and exciting beer flavours, which include our new Yorkshire Pudding Porter.”

Multi-award winning Twisted Wheel Brew Co has quickly gained popularity among beer enthusiasts in the region and beyond, garnering a lot of interest for its craft brews which include the popular selection of hoppy, sour and super fruity beers.

Anthony Barrett from Twisted Wheel Brew Co and now head brewer at Cropton Brewery said: “As a team we brew beers that we want to drink, and strongly believe that great beer is something to be enjoyed by everyone.

"We are all about creating the best modern craft beers, full of flavour, creativity and vibrancy.”

The move to Cropton Brewery will allow the partner breweries to expand their production capacity and develop some exciting new beers.

The breweries will now be able to showcase their beers on draft and tap in Cropton’s brewery tap pub, The New Inn.

Cropton Brewery will also be running brewery tours, providing an interactive experience for visitors.

Philip Lee, managing director of Cropton Brewery, said: “We’re excited to have Yorkshire Pudding Beer Brewery and Twisted Wheel Brew Co join us.