Scarborough Crescent Hotel owners transform its pub into chilled-out cocktail lounge complete with live music

When it comes to new venes, the owners of the Crescent Hotel have raised ‘the bar’ by transforming the pub side of the business.

Owner Sadie Shard in the Crescent Hotel bar which has had a fabulous new refurbishment

Out has gone the booth seating, the carvery service area, the televisions and the pool table – in has come a chic wood and metal look which has opened up and lightened the space beautifully, writes Sue Wilkinson.

"The inspiration was that we needed a new floor,” said Sadie Shard, who owns and runs the hotel in Scarborough with her family.

"We wanted it to be less pub and more bar feel and relaxed. We wanted it to be somewhere people can come for cocktails, prosecco and nibbles – that type of vibe,” she said.

The menu includes flat breads, hummus, spicy spreads, sliders and glasses of moreish desserts. Cocktails include Elixir of Youth – bourbon, gin and honey – Felix Felicis – vodka, kahlia and Baileys and Circe’s Choice – cherry brandy and amaretto.

Another change is live music events – which add to the new chilled-out atmosphere of the rejuvenated space.

Open mic nights, hosted by Dan Parker-Parker, are held every Fridayfrom 7pm – except for tomorrow when the space is booked for a private event.

Bands and soloists play every Saturday night and the programme is full until the end of next month.The hotel and bar is hosting a charity Christmas carol event in aid of the RNLI, with mulled wine and mince pies, on Friday December 22 from 6.30pm. All are welcome.

"We plan to extend the music events to Sunday sessions,” said Sadie, “with a chilled vibe.

"Every member of staff has has an input into the renovated bar, it is the culmination of all our ideas and vision,” said Sadie.

“We hope the bar is a place where everyone can come and have a nice time, a place where family and friends can relax.”

The bar is open seven days a week from noon to 11.30pm.

The hotel and restaurant continues to operate as normal – with Christmas parties and seasonal menu up and running.