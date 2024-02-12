Scarborough restaurant listed in Michelin Guide less than five months after opening

Thomas Carr @ The Coast, based at Ox Pasture Hall Hotel on Lady Edith’s Drive, was noted by Michelin for its classically based dishes, skilful cooking and friendly service.

It is not the first time that Mr Carr has appeared in the guide. He held a Michelin star for seven years from 2016 to 2022 at his two previous restaurants in North Devon - The Olive Room and 1873.

The Ox Pasture Hall website states: “Thomas Carr has a reputation for cooking fabulous food and designs menus to tempt the most discerning taste buds.

"Locally sourced ingredients are finished off with imagination and finesse to provide a fabulous dining experience.

"The modern creative menus are packed with local and regional produce that showcases the best fish and seafood available.

"Much of the ultra-fresh fish and seafood is caught in the North Sea and along the Yorkshire coast.”

Mr Carr who grew up in North Devon, decided to move to Scarborough after his parents returned home to Yorkshire.

He said: “We have a lot of friends and relatives in Yorkshire and I’d always quite liked the area.

"I like Scarborough, it’s like Ilfracombe on steroids. It’s bigger and nicer."

The seafood is also different on the North Yorkshire coast. Mr Carr said: “The North Sea is a lot colder and there are different types of fish. It’s better quality up here, more consistent, I’d say 15-20% better."

And what does the future hold for Thomas Carr @ The Coast? Mr Carr said: “We’re going to aim for the stars and try and improve as much as we can every day.”

You can see the full Michelin Guide entry at: https://guide.michelin.com/gb/en/north-yorkshire/gb-scarborough/restaurant/thomas-carr-the-coast

1 . Thomas Carr @ The Coast Thomas at work in the kitchen Photo: Thomas Carr @ The Coast Photo Sales

2 . Thomas Carr @ The Coast The restaurant has been listed in the Michelin Guide just five months after opening Photo: Thomas Carr @ The Coast Photo Sales

3 . Thomas Carr @ The Coast The restaurant occupies two rooms at Ox Pasture Hall Photo: Thomas Carr @ The Coast Photo Sales