Scarborough's Eat Me again awarded Local Gem status in Waitrose Good Food Guide

Eat Me Cafe owners Stephen Dinardo and Martyn Hyde

Eat Me, now based at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough, has been in the foodies’ bible each year since 2014 – except for the Covid years when it was not published.

Its first entry was for Best Cafe and every year since as Local Gem.

Martyn and Stephen opened Eat Me in Hanover Road, opposite the Stephen Joseph Theatre stage door, 12 years ago. They moved the cafe into the theatre during the pandemic.

"We opened our doors to the public for the first time on February 4 2012 from 9am until 3pm, we saw a handful of people, took £48 and wondered how we would ever cope,” said Martyn.

“My how things change. We have just been given the Local Gem award from The Good Food Guide, the first in the three years since Covid stopped businesses in their tracks and the guide publishing awards.

"We were both delighted to be in the guide again, especially after all this time. We were both nearly crying when the email turned up,” he said.

Both Martyn and Stephen paid tribute to their customers and staff.

“We are nothing without our loyal customers and our amazing team. Thank you to all of our regulars and the newbies for continuing to support us throughout all the shenanigans of ups and downs,” said Martyn.

“Thank you to The Good Food Guide mystery diners for appreciating what we do.

“Finally to our team, we can do none of it without them. In no particular order: Andy, Finlay, Tom, Abbie, Rachael, Jim, Lee, Jose, Isaac, Sally, Ian/Dave and the pot washers extraordinaire.

“Here’s to another year of Local Gem and trying harder to stay in the guide next year, maybe with a second entry for Haus Of S&M.”

Haus of S&M opened in the premises of what was Eat Me Cafe earlier this year and is described by its owners as its ‘darker, little sister’.

They also have an outlet at Woodend in The Crescent, Scarborough.

