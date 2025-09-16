Scarborough's The Lord Rosebery pub to cut food and drink prices by 7.5% on Tax Equality Day

By Duncan Atkins
Published 16th Sep 2025, 11:51 BST
A Scarborough pub is to cut the price of all food and drink by 7.5 per cent on Thursday September 18 – to highlight the benefit of a permanent VAT reduction in the hospitality industry.

Prices at The Lord Rosebery in Westborough will be reduced for one day only to mark Tax Equality Day in the Wetherspoon pub.

So, for example, a customer spending £10 on food and drink will pay £9.25 on Tax Equality Day.

All food and drink in pubs is subject to 20 per cent VAT.

The Lord Rosebery in Scarborough is to cut the price of all food and drink by 7.5 per cent on September 18.placeholder image
The Lord Rosebery in Scarborough is to cut the price of all food and drink by 7.5 per cent on September 18.

By comparison, supermarkets pay zero VAT on food, and are able to use that saving to sell alcohol to its customers at a discounted price.

The pub’s manager, Paul Dickinson, said: “Customers coming to The Angel Hotel on Thursday September 18 will find the price of their food and drink is lower than normal.

“It’s unfair that supermarkets pay zero VAT on food, but pubs pay 20 per cent.

“Pubs have been under fantastic pressure for decades due to the tax disadvantages it has with supermarkets.

“The tax benefit allows supermarkets to subsidise the selling price of beer.

“A VAT cut to 12.5 per cent is needed to ensure that pubs continue to thrive.

“We urge the Chancellor to create tax equality between pubs and supermarkets.”

