From left, sous chef Matt Bennett, head chef Chris Hobson, owner Tyfanwy Scott and shift supervisor Keira Hicks

Getting a huge helping of success is The View restaurant, which opened six months ago and is up for three Deliciously Yorkshire Taste Awards this year.

The eaterie, part of the refurbished Delmont hotel in Blenheim Terrace on Scarborough’s north side, has reached the finals in Best Use of Local Produce and Best New Business categories and its head chef Chris Hobson could take the Rising Star award.

“We are super excited,” said Tyfanwy Scott, who owns and runs the Delmont with her husabnd Matt.

“We’re over the moon to get to the finals in more than one category.

The View head chef Chris Hobson has been nominated in the Rising Star category of the Deliciously Yorkshire Taste Awards

“It would be amazing to win but to get to where we are now from where we were in the space of six months is huge in itself,” she said.

“It is not just down to one person. It is all the staff, from the service they give to washing up, it’s massively a team effort.

"Every single person has played a massive part in getting where we are.”

The View is part of a multi-thousand-pound refurbishment of the Delmont with the couple taking over from Matthew's parents 10 years ago.

The building has had new plumbing and electrics and the couple are upgrading the 49 bedrooms.

They spent £250,000 refurbishing the ground floor including the sea-themed restaurant – complete with anchors, boats, shells and portholes – which overlooks North Bay and Scarborough Castle.

They brought Chris on board as head chef. "I wanted The View to be a place where people can come and have affordable, good quality food,” he said.

“I’m so passionate about where food comes from. I’m a big believer in getting everything from our doorstep and using things that are seasonal, fresh, local and sustainable. That’s massive for me.”

The menu changes to suit the season, though fish and chips remain all year round. For the autumn offering Chris has included ‘a pie’. The filling will change according to what ingredients can be sourced locally.

It also includes Yorkshire beef short rib and Yorshire belly pork as well as ‘catch of the day’. Baked Yorkshire pasta is a among the vegetarian and vegan options.

“I’m just happy to be part of it,” said Chris of The View’s award nominations.

The View has also received a Travellers’ Choice Tripadvisor award. It leapt up the Scarborough league table of restaurants from 288th to fourth in six months of its opening on April. It is in the top 10 percent worldwide.

"I set the guys a target to reach the top 20 by June, then the top 10 … it’s gone nuts,” said Tyfanwy.

With Tyfanwy and Matt, Chris will be heading to the Deliciously Yorkshire Taste Awards ceremony at the Pavilions of Harrogate on Tuesday November 4.