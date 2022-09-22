The West Riding Hotel pub’s application to extend its opening hours will be discussed by Scarborough Council’s Licensing Sub-Committee next week, but the plans have been met with several objections from members of the public.

The free house, on Castle Road, is currently open until 10pm seven days a week. If approved, the new licence would permit the pub to remain open until 1.30am and serve alcohol until 1am both on and off the premises.

Permission to host live music performances and any playing of recorded music on the premises is also being sought by the applicant, The Craft Union Pub Company Ltd.

The West Riding Hotel wants to extend its opening hours until the early hours of the morning.

As with the sale of alcohol, live and recorded music performances would be permitted seven days a week, though the music would stop at 12.30am.

However, a report presented to the council’s licensing sub-committee, which will discuss the application at its meeting on Thursday September 29, notes that objections include “allegations of anti-social behaviour”.

According to the report, comments from members of the public addressed concerns about “additional noise and nuisance due to the extensions of opening hours and alcohol sales”.

Other representations note that the smoking area is “already a considerable source of noise to the local residents under the current permitted hours” and that there have been “allegations of anti-social behaviour including fights, altercations spilling out onto the street, violence, drunken behaviour, and shouting”.

“This includes allegations that drunk people have been smashing glass, local residents being harassed and property damaged.”

The council’s environment and regulation manager’s report states that while the council must “do all that it can to prevent crime and disorder in its area” it also needs to use its “decision-making powers in accordance with the provisions of the Human Rights Act and the principles of natural justice”.

There is no recommendation for approval or rejection of the application and members of the committee will have to choose from various alternatives.

Apart from rejection or approval of the application as it is, councillors can also grant the licence with additional conditions or exclude a licensable activity from the application.