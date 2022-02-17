There was some good news for Andrew Pern, as The Star Inn The Harbour in Whitby was mentioned in the general section of the guide again.

Pern suffered a devastating blow late last year when another of his businesses, The Star Inn at Harome, was ravaged in a fire.

Despite this, the thatched inn retained its Michelin Star for 2022 in a gesture of solidarity from Michelin, although it could be a year before it is open again.

Andrew Pern outside The Star Inn The Harbour, Whitby.

Also featuring in the 2022 guide is The Homestead Kitchen in Goathland, which only opened last year, bringing relaxed fine dining to the North York Moors with a small, regularly changing menu.

Number 20 at Port Mulgrave is once again in the guide, consistently scoring highly on TripAdvisor, with 49 of its 50 reviews saying it is excellent, and The Eskdale at Castleton, which has been extensively refurbished with a fine dining Restaurant 1865.