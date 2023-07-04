News you can trust since 1882
Summer of play at family favourite Brewers Fayre

School will soon be out for summer and family-favourites, Brewers Fayre and Cookhouse & Pub, have lined up six unforgettable weeks of fun!
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 4th Jul 2023, 13:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 13:31 BST

Taking place at its 64 pubs with play areas, expect an entertaining line-up of weekly themed events for kids, from magic performances to themed discos, with the return of the ‘Play Pass’, paired with wallet-friendly menus.

The family-friendly pub has relaunched its Play Pass to give kids unlimited access to play areas and activities throughout the school holidays.

From only £15 per child (normally £4.50 for a 90-minute session), families can unlock unlimited access to all Play At sites throughout the day, every day, including access to six-weeks of themed activities, including a Summer Festival, Movie Mayhem, Magic Week, Circus Week, Eco Warriors and Sports Week.

Six weeks of summer fun at pub chainSix weeks of summer fun at pub chain
The summer special pass is available to purchase between the 4th – 31st July, with two-weekly, monthly, six-monthly and childminder’s monthly passes also available to purchase all year round.

The fun doesn't stop at the play area, with great value dishes on offer.

From Monday-Friday (12-6pm), feed the family for £18 menu is available including two adult mains and two kids’ meals, with an option to add two extra kids’ meals for £2.99 per child.

Choose from a selection of pub staples including Fish & Chips, Beef Lasagne and a Classic Cheeseburger, while little mouths can enjoy Spaghetti Bolognese, 10 Veg Tomato Pasta and a tasty Beef Burger to name a few. Still hungry? Diners can add a starter or a dessert at an additional price of £2.49 too!

For more information and to book your Play Pass, please visit www.brewersfayre.co.uk/en-gb/play