Liz Druce and Andy Oliver inside The Supper Club in Sleights (the former Post Office site).

A new business has opened in the heart of Sleights at the site of the village’s former Post Office.

The Supper Club is run by Andy Oliver and Liz Druce, selling home-cooked Mediterranean food, with music and art also key components of what they are offering.

Food is locally sourced – from Radford butchers over the road from them in Sleights, Whitby Seafish at Staithes, cheese from Botton Village, apples from an orchard at Grosmont, among others – so that Andy and Liz can share the story behind it and say which families make the produce they use.

Their first night was a sell-out, with a “cosy but lovely” feel.

Liz said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the response from local people and wanted it to be for locals.

“People seemed to feel that they needed something like this.

“You might be sat next to a couple you’ve never met before but you might leave as friends.

“It’s good fun and we’re quite privileged to be able to do it.

“And being Yorkshire, we are known for our portions!”

The Supper Club, which seats 24, features an art corner which is currently exhibiting work by Louise Garrett, who lives near Grosmont.

The exhibition will change every four to six weeks.

Andy said: “There is also a space for live music which will grow.

“We want to encourage people to come and listen to live music but give younger musicians a comfortable environment in which to play.

“We’re not pretentious at all about it, it’s a shared space for the community.

“We have local groups who want to use it.”

The business offers light lunches and drinks from 1pm to 5pm Saturday and Sunday, and the Supper Club from 6.30pm to 10pm on Saturday and Sunday, with food on the evening served at around 7pm – the table is yours until close.

Friday is Upstairs at Andy’s from 5.30pm to 10pm with nibbles and artisan cheeses, while there is a special menu of the day from 1pm to 10pm on Monday.