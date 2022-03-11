The 14 best places for fish and chips in Scarborough according to TripAdvisor

Scarborough is blessed with an abundance of fish and chip restaurants and takeaways to choose from, but industry bosses have warned that fish and chip shops are facing their biggest threat for 160 years.

The president of the National Federation of Fish Friers said the popular seaside meal is expected to be hit by a potential return to 20 per cent VAT, rising wages, higher energy bills, and the possibility of sanctions on fish from Russia.

This is where you can enjoy a tasty bite to eat and support local businesses at the top 14 ranked fish and chip venues as rated by TripAdvisor reviewers!

