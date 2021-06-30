We've listed the top rated 14 takeaways that deliver in Scarborough on an evening and have more than 50 reviews on Just Eat. Is your favourite on the list?
1. Dean Hut, Dean Road
This takeaway serves curries, kebabs and Bangladeshi cuisine. It is rated 5.76 out of 6 by Just Eat reviews. One review reads: "This was the first time we have used you and I have to say that, your food is absolutely outstanding! We had 3 kebabs. You are now on the top of our Scarborough takeaway list!"
2. El Gringos, Esplanade
El Gringos serves Tex-Mex and Caribbean food. It has a 5.7 out of 6 rating on Just Eat. One review reads: "Super fast delivery and hot food. Thank you."
3. Bradleys Fish and Chips, Aberdeen Walk
This fish and chip shop has a 5.65 out of 6 rating on Just Eat. One review reads: "First time of ordering for delivery. Food was beautiful, hot and on time. Definitely will use again."
4. Deans @ Northway, Northway
This fish and chip shop has a 5.55 out of 6 rating on Just Eat. One review reads: "Very tasty, juicy chips and the fish batter is lovely on both the cod and the bites."
Photo: Google