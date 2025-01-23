Indian food is one of the UK’s favourite global cuisines, with many amazing restaurants and curry houses across Yorkshire.
We have analysed TripAdvisor reviews to determine 20 of the best Indian restaurants and curry houses in the area, considering food quality, customer service and versatility.
We've picked out the five top-rated Indian restaurants on Tripadvisor in all four Yorkshire counties. Here are the restaurants that topped the list.
1. Urban Choola, Sheffield
Urban Choola in Sheffield has a 5* rating from 1,992 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Fantastic service and food. We thoroughly enjoyed our meal. We received a warm welcome, and the service was very friendly. I was advised what options I had to accommodate my dairy allergy- all of which were great. I would thoroughly recommend this restaurant.” | TripAdvisor
2. Hoi Choi, Doncaster
Hoi Choi in Doncaster has a 5* rating from 1,341 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Amazing place, lots of choice and food very fresh and hot when arriving at the table. Friendly staff with a clean environment.” | TripAdvisor
3. Delhi in Minutes, Sheffield
Delhi in Minutes in Sheffield has a 5* rating from 253 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “A lovely place. From walking in to leaving to lovely experience.Our waiter/host explained all the dishes and asked how we liked our curries to what strength to have. Plenty of vegetarian options also. Would definitely recommend.” | TripAdvisor
4. Mumbai Lounge, Barnsley
Mumbai Lounge in Barnsley has a 4.5* rating from 442 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Lovely meal, great service and fantastic value for money. Staff are really friendly and there’s a wide variety of food choices.” | TripAdvisor
