The 15 finest Italian restaurants across the UK according to DesignMyNight

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 7th Aug 2024, 12:45 BST
Updated 27th Dec 2024, 09:16 BST

Craving an authentic pasta dish? Here are the best Italian restaurants to visit 🍝

Italian food is one of the most beloved cuisines across the globe. 

From pizzas to pastas and everything in between, there are plenty of brilliant, authentic Italian restaurants across the UK to visit. 

But the best of the best across the country have been named by booking website DesignMyNight.

Here are the 15 top picks.

Locations across the UK

1. Wildwood

Locations across the UK | Wildwood-Google

Photo Sales
Newcastle, Leeds and Liverpool

2. Gino D’Acampo

Newcastle, Leeds and Liverpool | Gino D’Acampo-Google

Photo Sales
Mayfair, London

3. Bocconcino

Mayfair, London | Bocconcino-Google

Photo Sales
City Centre, London

4. Piazza Italiana

City Centre, London | Piazza Italiana-Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BoostRestaurantsFood
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice