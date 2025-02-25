The best Indian restaurants and curry houses across the UK named
- Nation’s Curry Awards 2025 has named the best places to visit for curry
- Curry houses across the country picked up a prestigious award
- Categories included; Street Food Restaurant of The Year, Takeaway of The Year and more
The best Indian restaurants and curry houses across the UK have been named by the Nation’s Curry Awards 2025.
The prestigious awards celebrate the excellence of those in the curry industry in the UK, shining a light on restaurants and curry houses with exceptional food quality, customer service, and more.
Categories include the likes of Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year, Family Friendly Restaurant of the Year, Street Food Restaurant of the Year as well as winners based on location.
Here is the full list of every winner from the Nation’s Curry Awards 2025.
Curry Restaurant of the Year
Alessi Indian Restaurant, Audley
Indian Restaurant of the Year
Mumbai Flavours, Alnwick
Takeaway of the Year
Dilshad Tandoori, Stakeford
Best of Manchester
Original Third Eye, Didsbury
Best of Birmingham
Pushkar Cocktail Bar & Dining
Best of London
Mango Indian Restaurant
Best Of Yorkshire
Bengal Lounge, Wetherby
Leicestershire Restaurant of the Year
Varanasi Boutique, Leicester
Best of Midlands
Spice Merchant, Leek
Pakistani Restaurant of the Year
Lahori Tawa and Grill Restaurant, Blackburn
Afghani Restaurant of the Year
Afghan Cuisine 'n' Grill, Bolton
Nepalese Restaurant of the Year
The Great Kathmandu, Manchester
Bangladeshi Restaurant of the Year
Bangla Lounge, Batley
South Indian Restaurant of the Year
Chennai's Marina, Edinburgh
Outstanding Takeaway of the Year
Bhaji Fresh, Warrington
Outstanding Curry of the Year
Aroma Lounge, Wigan
Outstanding Restaurant of the Year
The Chequers Indian Lounge, Ipswich
Sri Lankan Restaurant of the Year
Little Lanka Restaurant, Stockport
Punjabi Restaurant of the Year
Punjabi Heaven, Leeds
Curry Kitchen of the Year
Indian Kitchen, Bristol
Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year
Sanskruti Restaurant, Manchester
Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year
Yuvraaj Restaurant, Sunderland
Street Food Restaurant of the Year
Delhiwalafood, Leeds
Local Restaurant of the Year
Ruchee Restaurant, Settle
Balti Restaurant of the Year
Barlick Raj Balti, Barnoldswick
Customer Service of the Year
Aarti Bar & Restaurant, Leeds
Best Team of the Year
Royal Balti House, Bolton
Best Chef of the Year
Chef at the 3Rooms Indian Restaurant, Ottershaw
Manager of the Year
Manager at the Babaji, Sunderland
Special Recognition Award
Masala Inn, Bexleyheath
Customer's Choice Restaurant of the Year
Da Mount Gurkha, Liverpool
Customer's Choice Takeaway of the Year
Tiffin Xpress, Manchester
Organizer's Choice Award
Viraaj, Sheffield
Recommended Restaurant of the Year
Everest Lounge Market, Harborough
Family Friendly Restaurant of the Year
Great Himalayas Nepalese Restaurant & Bar, Southport
Curry Restaurant of the Year
North - Babaji, Sunderland
Midlands - Alessi Indian Restaurant, Audley
South - 3Rooms Indian Restaurant, Ottershaw
Wales - Curry Scene, Caernarfon
Scotland - Raja Rani Restaurant, Bearsden
Indian Restaurant of the Year
North - Mumbai Flavours, Alnwick
Midlands - Silchar Indian Dining, Hinckley
South - Padharo Indian Restaurant, Southampton
Wales - Caernarfon Tandoori Restaurants, Caernarfon
Scotland - Indian by Nature, Paisley
England - Dilshad Tandoori, Stakeford
Wales - Royal Balti, Barry
Scotland - The Curry Leaf, Edinburgh
For more information, please head to the Nation’s Curry Awards website.
