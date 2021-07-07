Ingredients - serves 4

200g white crab meat

200g brown crab meat 200g mascarpone

Baked crab, Magpie Cafe, Whitby

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons soured cream

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 tablespoon Henderson’s Relish

Half teaspoon of smoked paprika

200g mature cheddar, grated

1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped

1-2 fresh green chillies, finely sliced

Fresh bread for dipping

Method

Cream the mascarpone, mustard and soured cream together, then add the onion, garlic, Henderson’s Relish, smoked paprika, parsley and two thirds of the cheddar.

Stir this through before adding the crab meat.

Mix until well combined and then place into an ovenproof dish or split into four individual dishes.

Sprinkle over the remainder of the cheddar and place the dish into a preheated (200C/Gas 8) oven for around 20 minutes or until bubbling and golden on top.