The Magpie Cafe, Whitby: how to make a tasty Baked Crab dish at home
Get your claws into a tasty Baked Crab dish thanks to the Magpie Cafe in Whitby.
Ingredients - serves 4
200g white crab meat
200g brown crab meat 200g mascarpone
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
2 tablespoons soured cream
1 small onion, finely chopped
1 clove garlic, crushed
1 tablespoon Henderson’s Relish
Half teaspoon of smoked paprika
200g mature cheddar, grated
1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped
1-2 fresh green chillies, finely sliced
Fresh bread for dipping
Method
Cream the mascarpone, mustard and soured cream together, then add the onion, garlic, Henderson’s Relish, smoked paprika, parsley and two thirds of the cheddar.
Stir this through before adding the crab meat.
Mix until well combined and then place into an ovenproof dish or split into four individual dishes.
Sprinkle over the remainder of the cheddar and place the dish into a preheated (200C/Gas 8) oven for around 20 minutes or until bubbling and golden on top.
Serve with grilled salmon and mustard dressed leaves.