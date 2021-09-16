Shellfish and Samphire Stir Fry, serves 4

Ingredients

8 crevettes, tails split

Shellfish and samphire stir fry.

200g mussels

150g clams

150g queen scallops

2 tablespoons groundnut oil

The Magpie Cafe, Whitby.

8 spring onions, diagonally sliced

2 fresh lemongrass, finely sliced

Half a thumb of ginger, cut into julienne

2 cloves of garlic, finely sliced

300g fresh samphire, woody stems removed

3 tablespoons of Shaoxing rice wine

3 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon of sesame seeds

Toasted sesame oil for drizzling

Method

Heat a wok and add the groundnut oil.

Once the oil is smoking, add the spring onions, lemongrass, ginger and garlic.

Cook over a high heat for a minute, tossing the wok and moving the vegetables continuously.

Remove the vegetables from the pan and again over a high heat fry the crevettes, mussels, clams and scallops.

Cook the shellfish for approximately 3-4 minutes or until the crevettes have turned orange and the mussels and clams have fully opened.

Add the Shaoxing rice wine, soy sauce and samphire whilst tossing the wok continuously to mix well.

Reduce the cooking liquors down a touch before returning into the pan with the vegetables and the sesame seeds.

Stir through.