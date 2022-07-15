The magazine has revealed its top nine chip shops in the UK and - of course - Yorkshire came out on top.

The Magpie Cafe, in Whitby, scooped the top spot in the list saying it was 'hard to find fault' with its offerings.

Its review of the chippy said: "To be considered the best fish and chip shop in Whitby is no mean feat, given the sheer number of excellent options in the Yorkshire seaside town.

The Magpie Cafe in Whitby

"It’s hard to find fault with The Magpie, and, while the fish and chips are naturally first rate, they’re actually a small part of an extensive menu that ranges from oysters and kippers to local lobster thermidor and a build-your-own fish platter.

"It’s well worth the queue, but tables need to be booked outside of lunch hour (noon-2pm)."

It's not the first time The Magpie has been given the thumbs up by world famous reviewers either. The late restaurant critic declared it 'the best fish and chips in the world' in his final review in November 2016. He died a month later.

Less than a year later, the cafe was hit by two huge fires, but it has bounced back and continues to serve delicious food - much of which comes from Yorkshire's coast.

Here's the full list of National Geographic's top nine fish and chip shops in the UK:

1. The Magpie Cafe, Whitby, Yorkshire

2. Anstruther Fish Bar, Anstruther, Fife

3. Oban Fish & Chips, Oban, Argyll & Bute

4. Aldeburgh Fish & Chip Shop, Aldeburgh, Suffolk

5. Fish City, Belfast

6. Enoch’s Fish & Chips, Llandudno Junction, Conwy

7. The Creel, Porthmadog, Gwynedd

8. Chez Fred, Westbourne, Bournemouth, Dorset