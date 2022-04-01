The Malton Food Tour is back - bigger than ever - how to book a place

The Malton Food Tour will also coincide with the town’s monthly food market, which runs on the second Saturday of each month and offers even more delicious delights, with specialist stalls, street food and live music

Widely known as Yorkshire’s Food Capital, Malton is a quaint market town, home to award-winning artisan producers, butchers, bakers and chefs, all of which are tucked away in this foodie haven in the middle of the beautiful Yorkshire countryside.

The Malton Food Tour is back - bigger than ever, and tourists from near and far can explore the town in the very best way – by grazing their way around it.

The tour will take visitors on a culinary expedition, starting at the Cook’s Place with a fresh cup of coffee from the artisan roaster, Roost Coffee, and finishing back at the Cook’s Place with a light bite lunch made entirely from local produce by Malton legend and acclaimed cook, Gilly Robinson.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Along the tour, guests will have the opportunity to meet some of Malton’s most accomplished culinary connoisseurs, and of course sample plenty of the award-winning produce that Yorkshire’s Food Capital has to offer – such as the iconic ‘Yorkshire Pudding’ beer from the pioneers at Malton Brewery and the mouthwatering macarons from Malton’s very own Master Pâtissier, Florian Poirot.

The Malton Food Tour will also coincide with the town’s Monthly Food Market, which runs on the second Saturday of each month and offers even more delicious delights, with specialist stalls, street food and live music. The Monthly Food Market is set against the magnificent backdrop of St Michael’s Church, in the Market Place.

Tom Naylor-Leyland, Director of Visit Malton, said: “Everyone in and around Malton knows about the town’s foodie credentials. It’s our bread and butter (pun intended!) and we are so passionate as a community about showing off our skills and championing Yorkshire produce. We can’t wait for visitors from near and far to explore the town in the very best way possible!”

He continues: “I’d encourage anyone who is a food fanatic and looking for a weekend activity that’s a little different to book onto our Food Tour and graze their way around our wonderfully delicious town – make sure you arrive hungry!”

The Malton Food Tour will be running every second Saturday of the month and at other times according to demand. Each tour will last approximately 3.5 hours, running from 10.30am to 2pm. Tickets are £50 per person, with discounted tickets available for couples and group bookings.

The first tour is on Saturday April 9.