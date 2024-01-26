The Original Baker selected to represent the Thirsk & Malton constituency at the Houses of Parliament

Richard Oglesby and Kate Hill will be representing The Original Baker at the Houses of Parliament

The Original Baker’s Commercial Manager Richard Oglesby and Innovation Manager Kate Hill will be travelling to Westminster on Wednesday January 31 to showcase the company’s handcrafted baked goods after receiving a personal invitation from Kevin Hollinrake MP.

Filling their table will be a selection of artisan pies and brownies, including the award-winning Steak and Ale Pie with its mouthwatering filling of British-bred beef and Blackheart Stout Ale.

Mr Oglesby said: “The Original Baker is incredibly proud and excited to have been selected by Kevin Hollinrake to represent his constituency at ‘A Taste of North Yorkshire’, an event designed to champion and showcase the very best of independent North Yorkshire businesses”.

With each North Yorkshire MP selecting a business from their constituency to participate, the event will give representatives from both houses the opportunity to sample products and celebrate exceptional food and/or drink from the entire region.

North Yorkshire is rapidly making a name for itself as the UK foodie capital and The Original Baker is proud to be recognised for its outstanding products.

About The Original Baker

Based in Malton, North Yorkshire, The Original Baker is an artisan bakery which prides itself on the exceptional quality of its products.