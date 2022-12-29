The Lord Rosebery in Scarborough’s Westborough, The Angel Hotel in New Quay Road, Whitby and Bridlington’s The Prior John are all taking part in the sale, which runs from Tuesday January 3 until Tuesday January 17 inclusive and will see some drinks cut to as little as 99p a pint.

The drinks featured in the sale include draught beers and ciders (Carlsberg, Bud Light, Guinness, Stowford Press Dark Berry Cider, Stowford Press Apple Cider, Ruddles Best and Worthington’s); spirits (Bell’s whisky, Gordon’s gin, Duppy White rum, AU vodka (four flavours); a range of soft drinks (Diet Pepsi, Pepsi Max, R. Whites Lemonade, Pepsi Max Cherry) and Lavazza coffee with free refills, as well as tea and hot chocolate.

Low and alcohol-free drinks included in the sale are Beck’s Blue, Adnams Ghost Ship, Brewdog Punk AF, Heineken 0.0, Kopperberg and Erdinger.

Wetherspoons pubs around the east coast of Yorkshire are having a two-week January sale.

The sale prices include a pint of Ruddles Best at £1.49, a Bell’s whisky (25ml measure with mixer) at £1.49 and a Pepsi Max (14oz) at 99p as well as Lavazza coffee, tea and hot chocolate (with free refills) at 99p.

Customers can enjoy savings on some breakfast items too.

Manager at the Lord Rosebery, Paul Dickinson, said: “The range of drinks and food on sale in the pub is aimed a suiting a wide variety of tastes.

“This year we have included our biggest selection of low and non-alcoholic drinks.

“I believe that the January sale will prove popular with our customers.