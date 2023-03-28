News you can trust since 1882
There are plenty of top spots for fish and chips in Scarborough ... but which of these is your favourite? (Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty)
These are the 11 best places fish and chips in Scarborough according to Tripadvisor

Fish and chips is always a firm favourite on the Yorkshire Coast – with sunshine, warm weather and tourists returning to Scarborough’s wonderful seafront.

By George Buksmann
Published 28th Mar 2023, 11:52 BST

Famed for the delicious British dish, Scarborough is blessed with plenty of award-winning fish and chip restaurants and takeaways to choose from.

This is where you can enjoy a tasty bite to eat and support local businesses at the 11 best fish and chip shops as rated by Tripadvisor reviewers.

The Grapes at Ebberston is ranked number 11 with a four-and-a-half star rating and 374 reviews.

1. The Grapes

The Grapes at Ebberston is ranked number 11 with a four-and-a-half star rating and 374 reviews. Photo: Google Maps

The Scarborough Arms on North Terrace is ranked number 10 with a four-and-a-half star rating and 744 reviews.

2. The Scarborough Arms

The Scarborough Arms on North Terrace is ranked number 10 with a four-and-a-half star rating and 744 reviews. Photo: Richard Ponter

Lookout on the Pier at West Pier is ranked number nine with a four-and-a-half star rating and 595 reviews.

3. Lookout on the Pier

Lookout on the Pier at West Pier is ranked number nine with a four-and-a-half star rating and 595 reviews. Photo: Richard Ponter

Walkers Fish Restaurant at East Ayton is ranked number eight with a four-and-a-half star rating and 492 reviews.

4. Walkers Fish Restaurant

Walkers Fish Restaurant at East Ayton is ranked number eight with a four-and-a-half star rating and 492 reviews. Photo: Richard Ponter

