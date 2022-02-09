These are the must-visit spots for the ultimate romantic Valentine’s Day meal on the Yorkshire coast - plus offers and special dishes

Offering spectacular views across Scarborough's North Bay, enjoy a romantic dinner by the sea with the new bistro offering at Saltwater

Love Yorkshire Coast has pulled together its top spots to be wined and dined this year.

The Marine Hotel – Whitby

The Marine hotel is in a wonderful location right on the quayside. Offering a fantastic menu with mouth-watering dishes from Lobster to Steak, this romantic spot has it all.

For more info on what else is available visit: https://www.the-marine-hotel.co.ukShip Inn – Sewerby

Delicious dishes such as stuffed chicken parcel stuffed with leeks and cream cheese, wrapped in prosciutto and served on bacon encrusted asparagus with garlic and rosemary potatoes will feature on the special menu served on Saturday February 12 , which includes a Valentine's drink on arrival.

To see the other dishes on offer, visit: https://www.facebook.com/shipinnsewerby1Saltwater – Scarborough

Offering spectacular views across Scarborough's North Bay, enjoy a romantic dinner by the sea with the new bistro offering at Saltwater. The Valentine’s menu caters for all with vegetarian and vegan dishes available on request, making it the perfect spot for all needs this Valentine’s Day.

To book and see more visit: https://www.facebook.com/relaxinthesaltedwaterBryherstones – Cloughton

You can't beat the atmosphere of a proper country pub; open fires, cosy nooks, and real ales guarantee a relaxed dining experience. Bryherstones pride themselves on top-quality ingredients from Radford's butchers in Sleights, fresh fish from Denis Crooks, of Whitby, and fruit and vegetables from Harwood Dale, which results in homemade dishes that offer a true taste of the Yorkshire Coast.

For more info and to book visit: https://bryherstonescountryinn.co.uk/index.phpSeabirds – Flamborough

Calling all the meat lovers out there! You can expect succulent steaks sourced from the local butcher like this 8oz fillet steak and Rossini served on a homemade en croute topped with pate and drizzled with a red wine and mushroom sauce, for a mouth-watering meal.

To view the menu and book visit: https://m.facebook.com/TheSeabirdsInn/The Piebald Inn – Hunmanby

What can be more romantic than sharing hearty homemade pie? Picture cosying up next to roaring fires and choosing from over 50 varieties of pies, not to mention the scrumptious puddings; it's comfort food at its finest and sure to warm the soul and leave you feeling pie-eyed.

Book your table and find out more: https://www.facebook.com/piebaldinnVictoria Hotel – Robin Hoods Bay

Few places offer a vista as romantic as the Victoria Hotel in Robin Hood's Bay. So, prepare to fall in love with Chef's signature dish - 'Swan Profiterole's' filled with Chantilly cream and drizzled with warm chocolate sauce; it's a dessert that will taste as good as it looks! Their Valentine three-course meal will be served from Friday February 11 to Monday February 14, offering diners extra flexibility.

Secure your table and see more by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/victoriarhbFisherman’s Wife – Whitby

If you're looking for a luxurious feast of fresh seafood to celebrate with your Valentine, a visit to The fisherman's wife in Whitby is a must. Serving only the best locally sourced fresh seafood and local produce with uninterrupted views over the beach and harbour, you might even catch a glimpse of dolphins swimming in the bay too!

Save your spot and see what's on offer by visiting https://thefishermanswife.co.uk/Dunedin Country House – Patrington

If you love long Sunday lunches, then treat yourself and your partner to a romantic afternoon at Dunedin Country House on Sunday February 13 Kick back and enjoy a Sunday Lunch each, a glass of wine/beer and a delicious chocolate sharing platter to end the feast, all accompanied by a live singer to set the mood.